New BG superintendent hits the ground running

After spending the last eight years as the superintendent at Pike-Delta York, Ted Haselman is taking on new challenges as the leader of BG City Schools.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - After spending the last eight years as the superintendent at Pike-Delta York, Ted Haselman is ready to take on new challenges as the leader of Bowling Green City Schools.

Haselman, who replaces Francis Scruci, who recently retired, has only been on the job a few weeks, but he says he’s already building partnerships within the community.

“With Children’s Resource Center, we’re going to be having mental health therapists in our buildings on a daily basis,” Haselman said.

It is just one example of partnering with a Wood County resource.

One of Haselman’s main goals is to promote the great things BG city schools do.

“We need to let people know that there are a lot of great things that happen in these buildings and within our district on a daily basis and we do great things for kids,” Haselman said.

Haselman admits the district has a lot on its plate, including a new bond issue that voters will decide this fall at the polls.

“Levy on the ballot in November will be for a new high school, and the board of education is moving in that direction with our community looking to replace this building with a new facility on this campus,” Haselman said.

Haselman said there are new procedures in place protecting the safety of students.

“So anyone that’s going to be working with our students, whether it’s a third party or someone on staff, we will require the background check, and only those with a clean background check will be allowed to have consistent access to our students,” Haselman said.

For now, Haselman said his main goal is learning as much about the district as possible.

“I’m not going to come in and make wholesale changes without knowing exactly what we got in front of us,” Haselman said.

