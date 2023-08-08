Ohio EMA releases “After Action Report” for Point Place tornado

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 17-page report drawn up by the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) gives us a rundown of what happened on June 15th, 2023 in Point Place, and what happened after. It seems the lack of internet and cellular data caused more problems than expected.

It starts off with some data that was collected after the tornado, stating that an estimated total of 159 residential and 3 business structures were impacted.

10,000 Toledo Edison customers were also without power, many for up to five days.

Lucas County commissioners declared a state of emergency on June 17, 2023, but this report says preliminary estimates of tornado damage show point place is unlikely to qualify for state or federal disaster relief funds.

The report also highlights some response strengths including how quickly the command post at Washington twp. Fire. was set up, the efficient removal of debris coordinated by the city of Toledo Department of Public Services, communication between local government and other members of the city which allowed for routine briefings, the canteening operations successfully established by Lucas County Commissioners, and the amendment of Lucas County’s Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) plan to permit direct payments to seniors and families with children impacted by the Point Place tornado.

The EMA is also calling for areas for improvement. Those include better electronic damage assessment plans when cellular coverage is limited, working with Toledo Edison in the future in order to ensure accurate and expedited information specific to impacted customers, and alternative methods of spreading information when people have limited access to TV, radio, internet, and cellular data, and providing restrooms, food, and water for public employees.

Lastly, the report addresses the tornado siren issues in the area something Action News covered extensively.

It says “Lucas County 911 RCOG activated all Lucas County outdoor warning sirens when confirmation of a tornado warning was issued for Lucas County.” The report goes on to say, “because sirens are powered with electricity, it’s possible some sirens were without power due to previous track of severe weather.”

The official meeting on this report is Tuesday August 8, 2023 at 11 a.m.

