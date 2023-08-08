Birthday Club
Ohio Justice Bus to provide free legal services at Toledo Library

The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income...
The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.(Toledo Library)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.

According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.

The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each free clinic:

  • Domestic Relations and Family Law
    • Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Mott Branch Library
    • Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.
  • Consumer Law
    • Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • West Toledo Branch Library
    • Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.

The Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees should bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.

