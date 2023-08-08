Ohio Justice Bus to provide free legal services at Toledo Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.
According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.
The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each free clinic:
- Domestic Relations and Family Law
- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mott Branch Library
- Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.
- Consumer Law
- Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- West Toledo Branch Library
- Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.
The Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees should bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
