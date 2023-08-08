Ohio Justice Bus to provide free legal services at Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.

According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.

The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each free clinic:

Domestic Relations and Family Law Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mott Branch Library Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.



Consumer Law Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. West Toledo Branch Library Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.



The Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees should bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.