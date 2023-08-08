Patients told by employees at the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio the agency is closing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A number of patients who showed up for their appointments at the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio tell us they learned the non-profit was closing. According to the Dental Center’s website, it provides care to more than 25,000 people a year.

The agency was started by local dentists who wanted to help people. Patients say they were told the center is struggling financially.

“I came last year here because I had my teeth cleaned because I was on Medicare and Medicaid. Now they are closing it down and they say they don’t accept my insurance. It’s terrible,” patient Delisa Simmons said.

The Dental Center provides oral health services for underserved children and adults in Northwest Ohio.

It’s one of the few agencies that offer uninsured patients reduced prices on dental health care.

“I tried getting my kids set up for an appointment and they told me it had to be Thursday and then they said they were shutting down. I just got back into the dentist and they’re the only ones around that accept my insurance,” Patient Drew Strawser said.

Some patients fear not being able to find someone to accept their insurance.

“The lady that was cleaning her teeth explained to me that they don’t have any funds to keep it open. I didn’t even know they were closing. I asked for my kid’s files. They said I could get them tomorrow. She said with my insurance nobody really takes it,” a woman who asked to remain anonymous said.

A board member with the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio gave me this statement.

“The Dental Center is currently undergoing substantial changes to its business operations. During this period, we are not able to offer further comment. We expect to provide further information regarding the Dental Center’s operations on, or after Aug. 11, 2023,” the board member said.

The following sites do provide dental and accept Medicaid.

Neighborhood Health Association: Cordelia Martin Health Center- 419-214-5700 ext. 5050

Nexus Health Care -419-214-5700 ext. 5050

Mildred Bayer Clinic-Dental Services are free for those who are homeless- 419-214-5700 ext. 5050

The Neighborhood Health Association locations will waive the first office visit fee for those patients from the Dental Center who need immediate dental care.

Also, Health Partners of Western Ohio 419-318-3891.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.