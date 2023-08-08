Perrysburg polling location changes, frustrates voters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg voters were frustrated Tuesday after some say they were not notified about a change in their polling location. 13 Action News reporter Brenna Nye spoke with voters who said they didn’t find out about the change until they showed up to the location and saw it for themselves.

“This is the first time we’ve had to relocate to vote,” one voter said.

Tuesday’s special election drew voters to the polls in August. But some voters in Wood County couldn’t exactly find their way.

The junior high and high school were being used for school-based events, which meant voters instead had to go to one of the other two polling locations in Perrysburg. But voters say they didn’t know about the change.

“No notification. No place; not in the mail, not on the internet,” another voter said.

“Never. Somebody at the desk in there said ‘oh yeah, they sent out post cards.’ They never sent me a post card. I never got a postcard,” voter Ann Elick said.

But the Wood County Board of Elections director says voters were in fact notified.

“We’re required by state law to send out postcards,” Terry Burton, director of the Wood County Board of Elections said. “Which we did. Every registered voter in the Perrysburg Junior High and the Perrysburg High School were mailed a post card from our office.”

Burton says the post cards were sent out in early July so that voters were able to choose a different avenue to vote if they couldn’t make it to the temporary location.

“Some people when they changed locations -- be it a permanent change or a temporary change like Perrysburg -- they want to early vote because they find that a more convenient process or maybe send in for an absentee mail ballot. So we want to make sure that there’s a timeline for them to be able to do that,” Burton said.

But voters say they didn’t get that piece of mail.

“I know they have my address because I received a notification in the mail to be on jury duty for the month of August. But I didn’t get a post card saying that the polling place was changed,” Elick said.

But for those who voted in person Tuesday, they say they wish there would have been more of a heads-up.

“It confuses people. People that are coming out to vote on their way to work, they go storming in there to the high school, only have a few minutes to do it, find out they’re not voting here, oh I don’t have time for this,” Elick said.

If you normally vote at Perrysburg Junior High, you need to go to Toth Elementary to cast your ballot. If you normally vote at Perrysburg High School, you need to go to Fort Meigs Elementary to cast your ballot. Polls at both locations are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

