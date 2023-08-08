Waite High School grad battles cancer shortly after graduation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Instead of preparing for college, a Waite High School graduate is now preparing for chemotherapy.

17-year-old Dylan Chavez is a 2023 Waite grad who rarely missed a day in the gym.

“I loved sports I loved to work out. My main sport was wrestling,” said Chavez, “I went to the gym everyday and my back right shoulder used to bother me a lot and I thought I pulled something and so my mom took me to the hospital and we got some scans done.”

That’s when Chavez found out he had Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. In Chavez’s case, it’s impacting his neck, chest, abdomen, and spine.

“It was shocking... I didn’t really expect it,” said Chavez, “But I don’t want people to think I’m scared or sad. I kind of took it as just another obstacle in life.”

Symptoms for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma can include enlarged lymph nodes, fatigue, weight loss, and chills. For Chavez, who was seemingly healthy, he told 13 Action News he had a lump in his neck and an unexplainable rash that wouldn’t go away.

“He’s never been sick ever. He’s only had the flu like one time in six years, so I didn’t expect it in the least bit,” said Chavez’s adoptive mother, Amber Dickens.

As Chavez now faces several rounds of chemotherapy and possible radiation, he’s shaved his hair off and put off plans for college.

“After all this, I want to try to go to Owens Community College and get my CDL and become a truck driver,” said Chavez.

His family is selling “Dylan Strong” wristbands to help with the unexpected costs of his treatment. You can find out more information here.

