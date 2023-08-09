Birthday Club
8/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain returns late tonight; another round late Friday
4 rounds of rain in the next 7 days, though at least 2 should start and end overnight. Dan Smith times out tonight's round and more.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s a warm, humid, and very August-like midweek as we’re eyeing rain about to surge in from the west after sunset. The bulk of the showers should roll through southern counties, with Toledo receiving light amounts before the system clears by sunrise. Another batch is slated for Friday night into Saturday, as highs slowly dip to the upper-70s leading into the new work week -- with yet more scattered storms Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

