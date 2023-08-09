8/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It’s a warm, humid, and very August-like midweek as we’re eyeing rain about to surge in from the west after sunset. The bulk of the showers should roll through southern counties, with Toledo receiving light amounts before the system clears by sunrise. Another batch is slated for Friday night into Saturday, as highs slowly dip to the upper-70s leading into the new work week -- with yet more scattered storms Monday.

