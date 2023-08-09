Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/9: Derek’s Wednesday Forecast

The active storm pattern will continue with seasonable temps.
8/9: Derek's Wednesday Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT: Some rain arrives after sunset. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with lows in the mid-60s overnight. An isolated strong storm is possible SW of Toledo during the evening. THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggier with highs in the mid-80s. An isolated t-storm possible during the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Friday starts off mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-80s, then scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon, some of which may be strong. More widespread showers and storms arrive Friday night and linger into Saturday, when highs will again be in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny Sunday and less humid with highs still in the mid-80s. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s, but Monday will be quite stormy while Tuesday is mainly dry.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

8/9: Derek's Wednesday Forecast
8/9: Derek's Wednesday Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast