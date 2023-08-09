8/9: Derek’s Wednesday Forecast

TODAY: Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT: Some rain arrives after sunset. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with lows in the mid-60s overnight. An isolated strong storm is possible SW of Toledo during the evening. THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggier with highs in the mid-80s. An isolated t-storm possible during the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Friday starts off mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-80s, then scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon, some of which may be strong. More widespread showers and storms arrive Friday night and linger into Saturday, when highs will again be in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny Sunday and less humid with highs still in the mid-80s. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s, but Monday will be quite stormy while Tuesday is mainly dry.

