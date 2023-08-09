8/9/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers likely, chance of a few storms, lows in the mid 60s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few PM storms, highs in the mid 80s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon and evening storms, storms more likely Friday night, daytime highs in the mid 80s. SATURDAY: Chance of a few PM storms, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.