The Artist’s Village at Toledo Botanical Garden hosts “Art in the Garden”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Botanical Garden is hosting “Art in the Garden” this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and artists in the Artist’s Village are all opening their studios to those who wish to explore their creative side. The event is free, and it is open to the public.

Guests can dabble in several different mediums, from wool weaving to glass blowing. Besides indulging in different creative outlets, live music and a hot dog truck will also make an appearance.

“Each of the different guilds will have demonstrations going on,” Toledo Metroparks Operations Manager for the Central Region Lisa Whitton said. “You can come in and see what each of these artists do.”

Typically, the studios at the Artist’s Village aren’t open to the public. However, those unfamiliar with the village have the opportunity to meet the artists in their element through this event.

“They can, you know, meet us and see what we do and how we do it.” Resident Org. Council of Artist’s Village Christie Clark said. “We like to call it ‘artists in our natural habitat’ because we are working on our stuff in our buildings.”

Those interested in learning more can do so at the Artist’s Village website.

