Police chase suspect on the run after being released from hospital without TPD’s knowledge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who led police on an hour-long chase last month is back on the run after officials say he was released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge.

Detectives are looking for Joshua Leasure, 37, who is accused of leading more than 20 Toledo Police vehicles on an hour-long chase last month that ended with a crash when officers deployed stop sticks. He’s facing a series of charges for that incident and police are concerened for his safety and the safety of the public.

When police arrest a suspect and they need medical treatment, officers don’t have to stay at the hospital with them. In most cases, officers ask the hospital staff to notify them when the person is released. TPD says they were not called when Leasure was released recently.

A hospital spokesperson was unable to comment because of federal privacy laws.

“Somebody knows where he’s at, I’m sure. They need to call us and let us know so we can come take him into custody,” TPD Lt. Paul Davis said.

The pursuit started at a car wash off McCord, went to Toledo’s east side and back, and ended on Dorr Street near Inverness Club. Officers used stop sticks to take out the tires of the car, and eventually a pit maneuver to stop the 37-year-old man.

“According to the report it sounds like he was going through some type of mental health crisis,” Lt. Davis said.

July’s chase was not the man’s first run-in with police. In February on Eleanor Avenue near Bennett Road, police say Leasure would not cooperate with them as they tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence. Police say he went into the basement and the woman inside the house told police she thought he was going to kill himself. The situation turned into a standoff and officers negotiated with Leasure and eventually, he came out. He is charged with obstructing official business for the standoff.

Anyone with information on Leasure’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Toledo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.