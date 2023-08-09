Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police chase suspect on the run after being released from hospital without TPD’s knowledge

A man who led police on an hour-long chase last month is back on the run after officials say he was released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who led police on an hour-long chase last month is back on the run after officials say he was released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge.

Detectives are looking for Joshua Leasure, 37, who is accused of leading more than 20 Toledo Police vehicles on an hour-long chase last month that ended with a crash when officers deployed stop sticks. He’s facing a series of charges for that incident and police are concerened for his safety and the safety of the public.

When police arrest a suspect and they need medical treatment, officers don’t have to stay at the hospital with them. In most cases, officers ask the hospital staff to notify them when the person is released. TPD says they were not called when Leasure was released recently.

A hospital spokesperson was unable to comment because of federal privacy laws.

“Somebody knows where he’s at, I’m sure. They need to call us and let us know so we can come take him into custody,” TPD Lt. Paul Davis said.

The pursuit started at a car wash off McCord, went to Toledo’s east side and back, and ended on Dorr Street near Inverness Club. Officers used stop sticks to take out the tires of the car, and eventually a pit maneuver to stop the 37-year-old man.

“According to the report it sounds like he was going through some type of mental health crisis,” Lt. Davis said.

July’s chase was not the man’s first run-in with police. In February on Eleanor Avenue near Bennett Road, police say Leasure would not cooperate with them as they tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence. Police say he went into the basement and the woman inside the house told police she thought he was going to kill himself. The situation turned into a standoff and officers negotiated with Leasure and eventually, he came out. He is charged with obstructing official business for the standoff.

Anyone with information on Leasure’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Toledo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

According to officials with the police department, a man dressed as Spider-Man attempted to...
Man dressed as Spider-Man attempting to lure kids in Perkins
8/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Maumee Bay State Park during an algal bloom
Swimming prohibited at Maumee Bay State Park for toxic algal bloom
Miriam Demaric Cifuentes is facing a Receiving Stolen Property charge.
TARTA employee arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, agency to fire her
The results are in and Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 in Tuesday’s special election.
Ohio voters reject Issue 1 in Tuesday’s special election