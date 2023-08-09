City Council rejects wastewater treatment renovation ballot question

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A decision on whether a multi-million dollar renovation for the aging Bayview wastewater treatment facility will not head to voters in November after a city council vote on Tuesday, but that could change following a Wednesday meeting.

City council members voted Tuesday not to place the question on the November ballot but they also decided to discuss it again this afternoon and they could change their minds.

The question would be a non-binding advisory issue, which means it’s meant to gauge how residents feel about the proposal. The massive renovation project could cost up to 900-million dollars, over 20 years.

