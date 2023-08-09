Dining in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Central and Secor in the Cricket West plaza Deseo Modern Mexican opened in May. It offers a little slice of Puerto Vallarta because that’s where the owner is from.

Owner Luis Haro hones these dishes down to every last flavor. We watch his team prepare Quesabirria, Mexican Paella, and Tuna Tostada. Also, a perfect cocktail made with top-shelf tequila.

Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419. #dine419

You can check out the full menu here: https://deseo.restaurant/

