Dining in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican

Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Central and Secor in the Cricket West plaza Deseo Modern Mexican opened in May. It offers a little slice of Puerto Vallarta because that’s where the owner is from.

Owner Luis Haro hones these dishes down to every last flavor. We watch his team prepare Quesabirria, Mexican Paella, and Tuna Tostada. Also, a perfect cocktail made with top-shelf tequila.

Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.

You can check out the full menu here: https://deseo.restaurant/

Dine in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican
Cheers to this breakfast and lunch spot, serving Mexican and American cuisine!
Dine in the 419: Kekis Cafe