Helping Hands of St. Louis holds 10th annual Shoe Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Helping Hands of St. Louis is holding its 10th annual Shoe Fest on Saturday.

The event is taking place on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shoe Fest is an outside event and guests will be served in the side parking lot next to the Helping Hands of St. Louis campus located at 443 Sixth St. Parking will be available across the street.

Organizers say about 50 volunteers will spend the morning washing children’s feet and fitting them with new shoes and socks to help them start off their new school year on the right foot. Children must be present for the shoe fitting as shoes can’t be exchanged.

Volunteers are needed on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help sort shoes and set-up for the event. Volunteers, consisting of adults or teens who are accompanied by adults, are also needed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12.

“Last year, we provided new shoes and school supplies to over 700 school-age children at our Shoe Fest,” says Sue Shrewsbery, Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis. “Then we shared 300 pairs of new shoes with area schools, so we pray more donations will come in. We focus on East Toledo families, but no child will be turned away, if we have their shoe size.”

The event will also include face painting, balloons, games and children’s activities to help keep the children occupied as they wait for their fitting.

According to organizers, donations of new athletic shoes and socks, toddler sizes 10 up to adult sizes 10, are needed. Other donations that will be accepted are new and gently used children’s books, children’s backpacks and school supplies such as paper, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, glue sticks, dry-erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues and Ziploc bags.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Helping Hands of St. Louis from now through Aug. 11

If you would like to be a volunteer, you can call 419-691-0613.

