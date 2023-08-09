Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Kiwis recalled in multiple states for possible listeria contamination

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.
The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.(FDA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kiwis sold in several U.S. states are being recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday.

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container. They were sold at grocery stores in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Zespri kiwis sold in other states are not part of this recall.

The FDA said the kiwis subject to recall also have a container with UPC code code 8 18849 02009 3. The fruits themselves have stickers on them with bar code 9400 9552.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC is urging people to throw the fruit away immediately. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

FILE - A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International...
Millions scramble to afford energy bills amid heat waves, but federal program to help falls short
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Miriam Demaric Cifuentes
Suspect claims to be head of TARTA when questioned about stolen car
Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the waters of a lake where investigators believe...
About 30 cars found submerged in Florida lake
4 rounds of rain in the next 7 days, though at least 2 should start and end overnight. Dan...
8/9: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast