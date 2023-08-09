LSSNWO to hold Stock the Shelves drive-thru donation event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio is holding its second Stock the Shelves drive thru donation event.

The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at LSSNWO, located at 2149 Collingwood Blvd.

Last year, the first ever Stock the Shelves event raised over 1,000 pounds of food and $6,000 for the food pantry. According to LSSNWO, demand in the pantry has nearly quadrupled over the last two years. So far in 2023, LSSNWO has served 1,477 households and 4,525 individuals with 22,625 meals.

Since it is a drive-thru event, organizers say people do not need to leave their cars when they drop off their donations. There will be LSSNWO employees and volunteers on site who will be ready to assist individuals with their donations.

According to LSSNWO, be local dignitaries on hand to deliver their own donations and volunteer their time as well as Toledo Police Department Community Services officers.

