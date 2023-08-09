Man accused of 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson enters not guilty plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man named Deangelo Woodson on Aug. 2 in connection to the 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson.

A week after being indicted, Woodson entered a plea of not guilty.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. Robinson, 20, was shot in the head while asleep at a home on Baden Street. She died eight hours later.

Woodson is charged with nine felonies - murder, felonious assault, several weapons charges and tampering with evidence.

Court records show the trial will begin on Oct. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m.

