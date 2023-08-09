Birthday Club
Man dressed as Spider-Man attempting to lure kids in Perkins

According to officials with the police department, a man dressed as Spider-Man attempted to lure kids to his car Friday night.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SANDUSKY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Perkins Township Police Department say a man dressed as Spider-Man attempted to lure kids to his car Friday night.

Parents in Sandusky County are on high alert after a man in a Spider-Man costume allegedly attempted to lure kids Friday. According to a police report, a man outside the Sleep Inn on Milan Road in Perkins Township tried to lure kids to his gray Honda minivan.

The kids the man attempted to lure were at a cookout with adults in the back of a property. The adults noticed what the man was doing and called the kids back.

Police in Perkins say this is the first time anything like this has ever been reported to them and other community members also say it is the first time they have heard of something like this.

“I was surprised to hear it but I’m not surprised to understand that it is going on, you can’t hide these things anymore,” Nicholas Parreco who works in Sandusky said.

A warning of caution is what people are learning from this.

“Please make sure that you take care of your children. Be attentive to the actions they are doing,” Kevin Cevallos who lives in Sandusky County said.

Police say cameras from the Sleep Inn and surrounding businesses were not able to get the license plate of the van. The investigation is ongoing.

