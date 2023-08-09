Mercy College of Ohio expands clinical training

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials at Mercy College of Ohio say they are making nursing education more accessible in rural communities through a new collaboration with Mercy Health – Tiffin, and Willard Hospitals.

“One of the greatest challenges, there’s just not enough nurses,” Andrew Morgan, president of Mercy Health Tiffin, and Mercy Health Willard hospitals said. Morgan is hopeful that a new clinical program will assist in meeting the rising demands for Registered Nurses.

Starting in January, Mercy College will provide students with a bachelor’s degree with the opportunity to enroll in the accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing Program (ABSN). The ABSN is a rigorous, 15-month program that prepares individuals for nursing careers.

“We want to be creative in how we attract those nurses, but ultimately how we can keep them within our community,” Morgan said.

Nursing students can complete their clinical experience at Tiffin Hospital or Willard Hospital.

“A student can come into the community of Tiffin, be enrolled in Mercy College, but they may not want to travel up to Toledo to do their clinical rotations. We can complete those clinical rotations right here in the community,” Morgan said.

Jamie Tooman, assistant professor with Mercy College of Ohio, says the need for nurses is great.

“Yes, you get paid, yes you get all the benefits, but it really is an art, and you have to have that special piece in your heart to do it,” Tooman said.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution sponsored by Mercy Health. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs in both on-campus and online formats. Mercy College offers master’s, bachelor’s, associate degree, and certificate programs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.