Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mercy College of Ohio expands clinical training

Officials at Mercy College of Ohio say they are making nursing education more accessible in rural communities.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials at Mercy College of Ohio say they are making nursing education more accessible in rural communities through a new collaboration with Mercy Health – Tiffin, and Willard Hospitals.

“One of the greatest challenges, there’s just not enough nurses,” Andrew Morgan, president of Mercy Health Tiffin, and Mercy Health Willard hospitals said. Morgan is hopeful that a new clinical program will assist in meeting the rising demands for Registered Nurses.

Starting in January, Mercy College will provide students with a bachelor’s degree with the opportunity to enroll in the accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing Program (ABSN). The ABSN is a rigorous, 15-month program that prepares individuals for nursing careers.

“We want to be creative in how we attract those nurses, but ultimately how we can keep them within our community,” Morgan said.

Nursing students can complete their clinical experience at Tiffin Hospital or Willard Hospital.

“A student can come into the community of Tiffin, be enrolled in Mercy College, but they may not want to travel up to Toledo to do their clinical rotations. We can complete those clinical rotations right here in the community,” Morgan said.

Jamie Tooman, assistant professor with Mercy College of Ohio, says the need for nurses is great.

“Yes, you get paid, yes you get all the benefits, but it really is an art, and you have to have that special piece in your heart to do it,” Tooman said.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution sponsored by Mercy Health. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs in both on-campus and online formats. Mercy College offers master’s, bachelor’s, associate degree, and certificate programs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

A chemical found in the pool that was left from the extinguishers combined with chlorine could...
Willys Pool closed for season after fire extinguisher chemicals found in pool
Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.
Dining in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican
The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toledo Zoo to hold Wild About Art event this weekend
Toledo Police arrested Avon Carter for allegedly shooting two people outside the Briarwood...
Man sentenced in connection to Independence Day double shooting