NW Ohio high school ranked best in state, others in top 100

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A northwest Ohio school has been ranked the top public high school in Ohio, while a few other made it into the top 100, according to a publication by U.S. News.

Ottawa Hills High School was ranked the No. 1 public high school in the state and 131st in the nation when it comes to graduation rate, readiness and enrollment.

Following the same criteria, a few other NW Ohio high schools made it into the top 100 in the state:

Perrysburg High School was ranked 46th in Ohio and 1,134th in the nation

Shawnee High School was ranked 54th in Ohio and 1,560th in the nation

Sylvania Northview High School was ranked 73rd in Ohio and 2,221st in the nation

Sylvania Southview High School was ranked 77th in Ohio and 2,415th in the nation

You can view the complete list by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.