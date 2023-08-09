Birthday Club
NW Ohio high school ranked best in state, others in top 100

The schools were ranked based on graduation rate, readiness and enrollment in grades 9 through...
The schools were ranked based on graduation rate, readiness and enrollment in grades 9 through 12.(Pexels)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A northwest Ohio school has been ranked the top public high school in Ohio, while a few other made it into the top 100, according to a publication by U.S. News.

Ottawa Hills High School was ranked the No. 1 public high school in the state and 131st in the nation when it comes to graduation rate, readiness and enrollment.

Following the same criteria, a few other NW Ohio high schools made it into the top 100 in the state:

  • Perrysburg High School was ranked 46th in Ohio and 1,134th in the nation
  • Shawnee High School was ranked 54th in Ohio and 1,560th in the nation
  • Sylvania Northview High School was ranked 73rd in Ohio and 2,221st in the nation
  • Sylvania Southview High School was ranked 77th in Ohio and 2,415th in the nation

You can view the complete list by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

