Recent rain provides big boost for crops

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - The weather plays a huge role in agriculture, which is one of the biggest industries in our corner of the world and a lack of rain in many places this spring was cause for concern.

The dry conditions in May and June caused plenty of concern for farmers, but the weather we’ve seen in recent weeks has made a big difference in a lot of fields.

At Gust Farms in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, it’s green as far as the eye can see.

“We weren’t smiling much in mid to late June,” Jake Gust, a fourth-generation farmer said. “We’re smiling now for sure.”

The Gust family farms 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat along with a couple hundred acres of hay and about 50 acres of produce and flowers. The family works to have soil and location diversity for their crops.

“One mile away you get an inch of rain and here you get nothing, so for us it’s good to be spread out,” Gust said.

The recent rains have certainly made up for the lack of rainfall this spring.

“I think we were so dry early on, that even some of the bigger rains the crops took well,” Gust said.

A few other factors also helped the crops.

“We’re looking at 80 to 85 degrees a lot of days and we’ve had a lot of sun lately,” Gust said. “So we’re happy right now.”

The recent weather conditions have been good for the grain, produce and flowers. A crop that Gust thought would take a hit because of the dry conditions actually thrived.

“Honestly, it’s been one of the better surprises in a long time,” Gust said. “It didn’t rain and we’re wondering what will happen. And the wheat did tremendous. Much better than expected.”

Gust says the crops would really thrive if they received, what he calls, the perfect rain.

“Perfect rain would be an inch a week, maybe an inch and a quarter a week, but we’ll never get that,” Gust said.

And when it comes to the price of crops, Gust says there are multiple factors that could affect it.

“There are a lot of external factors like trade and exports from around the world,” Gust said. “If I knew how to guess them, I’d be a lot better off. Hard to guess.”

