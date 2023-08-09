Safe Kids Greater Toledo Coalition to hold open house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Safe Kids Greater Toledo Coalition is holding an open house in Thursday to discuss how to keep children safe in the area.

The open house is taking place on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kent Library located at 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Organizers say at the open house, attendees will be able to talk to current members and see the resources and materials that are available for members to use. Refreshments will be provided at the event.

“The mission of Safe Kids Greater Toledo is to protect children, birth to age 8, from unintentional injury through a multifaceted community response of enactment, enforcement, engineering, education and evaluation,” said Safe Kids Greater Toledo.

