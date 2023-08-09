Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Safe Kids Greater Toledo Coalition to hold open house

The open house is taking place on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kent Library located at...
The open house is taking place on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kent Library located at 3101 Collingwood Blvd.(Safe Kids Greater Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Safe Kids Greater Toledo Coalition is holding an open house in Thursday to discuss how to keep children safe in the area.

The open house is taking place on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kent Library located at 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Organizers say at the open house, attendees will be able to talk to current members and see the resources and materials that are available for members to use. Refreshments will be provided at the event.

“The mission of Safe Kids Greater Toledo is to protect children, birth to age 8, from unintentional injury through a multifaceted community response of enactment, enforcement, engineering, education and evaluation,” said Safe Kids Greater Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

Local family holds Leahy Family Reunion Auction
Local family holds Leahy Family Reunion Auction
Miriam Demaric Cifuentes
TARTA employee arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, agency to fire her
The schools were ranked based on graduation rate, readiness and enrollment in grades 9 through...
NW Ohio high school ranked best in state, others in top 100
Toxic algal bloom at Maumee Bay State Park as seen from an Action Cam on August 9, 2023.
Swimming prohibited at Maumee Bay State Park for toxic algal bloom