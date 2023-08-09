Suspect claims to be head of TARTA when questioned about stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police took a person into custody Tuesday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Maine.

Police were tipped off to the stolen vehicle in the area of Central and Haughton shortly before 6 p.m.

When they questioned the driver, she identified herself as Miriam Cifuentes-Parker, the Director of Transportation for TARTA.

She said TARTA had left the vehicle for her to pick up at the parking lot of the Kroger on Secor and Monroe.

The suspect was booked in to jail as Miriam Demaric Cifuentes. She was released on her own recognizance in court Wednesday.

She faces charges of Receiving Stolen Property.

Cifuentes’ next court date is scheduled for August 16.

