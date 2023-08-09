Birthday Club
Swimming prohibited at Maumee Bay State Park for toxic algal bloom

Our Action Cams show people swimming in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park as health officials warn against doing so due to an algal bloom on August 9, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An algal bloom at Maumee Bay State Park prompted health officials to prohibit swimming at the Lake Erie Beach at Maumee Bay State Park.

The Ohio Department of Health issued a Recreational Public Health advisory on Wednesday, according to the state’s beach water quality and advisory dashboard.

The Lucas County Health Department said officials found “unsafe” levels of algal toxins in the water and urged visitors and their pets to avoid all contact with the water. The advisory will remain in place until the toxin levels drop. Find the latest updates here.

