Swimming prohibited at Maumee Bay State Park for toxic algal bloom

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An algal bloom at Maumee Bay State Park prompted health officials to prohibit swimming at the Lake Erie Beach at Maumee Bay State Park.

The Ohio Department of Health issued a Recreational Public Health advisory on Wednesday, according to the state’s beach water quality and advisory dashboard.

The Lucas County Health Department said officials found “unsafe” levels of algal toxins in the water and urged visitors and their pets to avoid all contact with the water. The advisory will remain in place until the toxin levels drop. Find the latest updates here.

