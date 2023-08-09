Birthday Club
Teen injured after gun goes off at Dollar General checkout counter

File photo of Dollar General
File photo of Dollar General(MGN Online)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after being accidentally shot by someone next to her at the checkout.

According to the incident report, two other 16-year-olds were ‘playing around’ in the checkout area of the Dollar General on the 800 block of Phillips around 5 o’clock Tuesday.

One of them had a gun on their person, which went off, with the bullet grazing the victim.

The person with the gun fled the scene. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have the identities of all three teens.

