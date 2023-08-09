Birthday Club
Toledo Zoo to hold Wild About Art event this weekend

The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is holding its Wild About Art event this weekend.

The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Zoo will open at 9 a.m. for members.

The Zoo says the two-day art event takes place throughout the Zoo grounds and features local and regional artists with various mediums on display that will be for sale. There will also be artist and animal painting demos, live musical entertainment and more.

The following is a schedule for the two-day event:

  • Animal Painting Demos
    • 10:30 a.m. - African elephants at the Tembo Trail
    • 11 a.m. - Red pandas at the Primate Forest
    • 1:30 p.m. - Penguins at Penguin Beach
    • 2 p.m. - African elephants at Tembo Trail and Bull yard
    • 2:30 p.m. - Tortoises at the Reptile House
    • 3 p.m. - Red pandas at the Primate Forest
  • Live Entertainment & Demos
    • All day - Kids’ Art Zone, Nature’s Neighborhood Chalk art demos with Ice Creations located throughout the fair
    • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day - Origami demos in the Main Plaza
    • 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day - Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) art party near Monarch Marketplace
  • Saturday Musical Entertainment
    • 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Millenius String Quartet in the Main Plaza
    • 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. TSA Pop Combo in the Main Plaza
    • 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. TSA Urban Jazz Collective in the Main Plaza
  • Sunday Musical Entertainment
    • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - TSA Glass City Steel Drums near the aquarium
    • 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Millenius String Quartet in the Main Plaza
    • 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective in the Main Plaza

For more information, click here.

