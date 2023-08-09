Toledo Zoo to hold Wild About Art event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is holding its Wild About Art event this weekend.

The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Zoo will open at 9 a.m. for members.

The Zoo says the two-day art event takes place throughout the Zoo grounds and features local and regional artists with various mediums on display that will be for sale. There will also be artist and animal painting demos, live musical entertainment and more.

The following is a schedule for the two-day event:

Animal Painting Demos 10:30 a.m. - African elephants at the Tembo Trail 11 a.m. - Red pandas at the Primate Forest 1:30 p.m. - Penguins at Penguin Beach 2 p.m. - African elephants at Tembo Trail and Bull yard 2:30 p.m. - Tortoises at the Reptile House 3 p.m. - Red pandas at the Primate Forest

Live Entertainment & Demos All day - Kids’ Art Zone, Nature’s Neighborhood Chalk art demos with Ice Creations located throughout the fair 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day - Origami demos in the Main Plaza 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day - Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) art party near Monarch Marketplace

Saturday Musical Entertainment 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Millenius String Quartet in the Main Plaza 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. TSA Pop Combo in the Main Plaza 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. TSA Urban Jazz Collective in the Main Plaza

Sunday Musical Entertainment 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - TSA Glass City Steel Drums near the aquarium 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Millenius String Quartet in the Main Plaza 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective in the Main Plaza



