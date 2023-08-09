Birthday Club
VIDEO: Perkins Township police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on head

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One curious raccoon can see clearly again thanks to Perkins Township police.

According to a department Facebook post, officers came to the rescue of Bandit the raccoon Tuesday night after finding its head stuck in a jar.

The good deed happened as Officers McDermott and Waechter stopped at a gas station.

In the post, the department says the raccoon went straight to the cops for help, then ran away minus the jar.

“It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day,” the post said.

You can watch the full raccoon rescue in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

