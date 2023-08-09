VIDEO: Perkins Township police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on head

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One curious raccoon can see clearly again thanks to Perkins Township police.

According to a department Facebook post, officers came to the rescue of Bandit the raccoon Tuesday night after finding its head stuck in a jar.

The good deed happened as Officers McDermott and Waechter stopped at a gas station.

In the post, the department says the raccoon went straight to the cops for help, then ran away minus the jar.

“It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day,” the post said.

You can watch the full raccoon rescue in the video player above.

