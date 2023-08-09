Willys Pool closed for season after fire extinguisher chemicals found in pool

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Willys Pool in Toledo will be closed for the remainder of the season after pool staff discovered fire extinguisher chemicals in the pool Wednesday morning.

According to an official with the City of Toledo, the chemicals were put in the pool in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Officials say chairs and equipment were covered in a chemical residue which they believe is from the fire extinguishers. Pool staff also discovered the fire extinguishers in the pool itself.

A comprehensive chemical assessment found the presence of ammonium phosphate. Ammonium phosphate combined with chlorine could create nitrogen trichloride which is a highly combustible compound.

According to officials with the City of Toledo, chlorine flow has stopped and Willys Pool will be drained Thursday as a result of the chemicals.

Because of the draining, the pool will remain closed for the remainder of the season.

