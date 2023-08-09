Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Willys Pool closed for season after fire extinguisher chemicals found in pool

A chemical found in the pool that was left from the extinguishers combined with chlorine could create nitrogen trichloride which is highly combustible.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Willys Pool in Toledo will be closed for the remainder of the season after pool staff discovered fire extinguisher chemicals in the pool Wednesday morning.

According to an official with the City of Toledo, the chemicals were put in the pool in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Officials say chairs and equipment were covered in a chemical residue which they believe is from the fire extinguishers. Pool staff also discovered the fire extinguishers in the pool itself.

A comprehensive chemical assessment found the presence of ammonium phosphate. Ammonium phosphate combined with chlorine could create nitrogen trichloride which is a highly combustible compound.

According to officials with the City of Toledo, chlorine flow has stopped and Willys Pool will be drained Thursday as a result of the chemicals.

Because of the draining, the pool will remain closed for the remainder of the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

Tiffin hospital.
Mercy College of Ohio expands clinical training
Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.
Dining in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican
The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toledo Zoo to hold Wild About Art event this weekend
Toledo Police arrested Avon Carter for allegedly shooting two people outside the Briarwood...
Man sentenced in connection to Independence Day double shooting