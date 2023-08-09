Birthday Club
Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

