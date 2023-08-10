8/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will roll across the state line later today, though most of us will remain dry. The same can’t be said for Friday, as strong storms could carry gusty winds from west to east during the PM hours, with less intense though more prevalent showers overnight. The next system waits until Monday to deliver more showers/storms, dropping daytime highs into the upper-70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.