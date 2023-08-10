Birthday Club
8/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Few PM showers; scattered strong storms Friday PM
A few isolated showers this evening, with stronger storms possible Friday PM. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will roll across the state line later today, though most of us will remain dry. The same can’t be said for Friday, as strong storms could carry gusty winds from west to east during the PM hours, with less intense though more prevalent showers overnight. The next system waits until Monday to deliver more showers/storms, dropping daytime highs into the upper-70s.

