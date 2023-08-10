8/10: Derek’s Thursday Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny with an afternoon breeze and highs in the mid-80s. An isolated storm is possible during the afternoon and evening. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool, and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered storms arriving after 3pm, and some may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. FRIDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers and storms with lows in the upper 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and scattered storms in the afternoon, mainly south of Toledo. Again, some have the potential to be strong, perhaps locally severe. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and dry Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. More showers and storms for Monday, along with breezy conditions and highs down in the upper 70s. A lingering shower possible Tuesday, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

