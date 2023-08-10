Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Central Avenue bridge reopens after five-month closure

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Avenue near Wildwood will reopen this week after being closed for nearly five months, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to ODOT, Central Avenue/State Route 120, between Reynolds Road and Corey Road has been closed since March 13 for a bridge replacement.

An official with ODOT said the Central Avenue Bridge officially reopened Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General...
Tensions rise in United Auto Workers contract talks with Stellantis as strike threat looms
Voters will decide in the Nov. 7 election whether to make an effort to improve the plant.
Voters to weigh-in on wastewater treatment renovation project
Former Erie County Sheriff charged with deprivation of rights
Former Erie Co. Sheriff’s deputy sentenced for use of excessive force
Keshy'ra Robinson
Man accused of 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson enters not guilty plea