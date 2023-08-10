Central Avenue bridge reopens after five-month closure
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Avenue near Wildwood will reopen this week after being closed for nearly five months, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
According to ODOT, Central Avenue/State Route 120, between Reynolds Road and Corey Road has been closed since March 13 for a bridge replacement.
An official with ODOT said the Central Avenue Bridge officially reopened Wednesday night.
