East Toledo robbery suspect enters not guilty plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man they say robbed several East Toledo businesses.

Police say the man only robbed businesses on the east side. Toledo police arrested Jason Oldfield in July for multiple robberies.

Court records show Oldfield was indicted on five counts of robbery. Detectives say he would enter a business, jump the counter or go around it, order the clerk to open the register and steal cash.

In many cases, he allegedly told the clerks he had a gun and would kill them before asking for the money.

Oldfield was in court Aug. 10 and entered a plea of not guilty. Pretrial for the matter is set for Aug. 14 and the trial is set for Sept. 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

