Good Samaritans step up to help woman and her pets escape early morning Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman and her pets are safe after an early morning house fire in Toledo, but it could’ve had a much different outcome without the help of some quick-thinking neighbors and an off-duty firefighter.

The fire started around 6:45 Thursday morning and within a matter of minutes, several good Samaritans sprang into action.

The fire started in the attic of a home on Southover Road. When crews arrived, the fire was coming through the roof and there was heavy smoke. The homeowner says a neighbor pounded on the door to alert her to the fire.

After getting out, the woman went back inside to look for her three cats. Off-duty Toledo Firefighter/Paramedic Dennis Kookoothe was on his way to work and spotted the smoke.

“I’m coming down the road on my way to work and I see a haze about four to five blocks ahead,” Kookoothe said. “I quickly realized it was a house fire.”

Kookoothe went into the house to get the woman back out.

“Had that fire been going in the middle of the night, we may have had some trouble,” Kookoothe said. “The good lord was watching out for everybody. The fire didn’t get down from the attic and no one was hurt.”

Kookoothe says the beauty of this story is that he’s surrounded by men and women who would do the same thing.

“That’s what we do,” Kookoothe said. “We wouldn’t be firefighters if we didn’t care for the people we’re working for in our town or anywhere else.”

Within minutes of Kookoothe’s arrival, the fire crew was on the scene.

TFRD Battalion Chief Michael Nicely was in charge of the scene.

“This is a great example of the dedication we all have to what we do. I am proud of him and proud of all the people I work with,” Nicely said. “It’s a joy to come to work with men and women who are dedicated to doing the right thing and doing it well.”

Kookoothe says there’s a simple lesson in this story for all of us.

“When you get out, stay out if there is a fire at your house. We teach kids and families to have a fire plan in their homes. Find a tree or a porch or your front yard so we know everybody is out,” Kookoothe said.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. The homeowner says she is grateful for all the people who stepped up to help her today. Neighbors helped find her three cats and the cats are now staying with a neighbor.

When it comes to pets, firefighters do work to rescue them as well, so let crews know about any animals in your home. But once again, they say do not go back into a burning home to save pets, valuables or anything else.

