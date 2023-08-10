Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Gov. DeWine focuses abortion rights fight on November election

DeWine weighs in on abortion ahead of November vote
DeWine weighs in on abortion ahead of November vote(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In his first public appearance since voters overwhelmingly rejected Issue 1 in Ohio’s August special election, Gov. Mike DeWine said he does not believe lawmakers should work to change the state’s abortion laws before the November general election where voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

DeWine had said earlier this year that he wanted the legislature to look at changing the state’s heartbeat abortion law to make it more appealing than the abortion rights amendment that will go before voters in November, but now he’s saying it’s too late and lawmakers should focus on that November vote instead.

Senate President Matt Huffman said after Issue 1 failed this week that he wanted the governor to detail changes he wants to see with the law. DeWine said Thursday he thinks lawmakers should see how things play out at the polls in November. He doesn’t think the abortion amendment will pass, calling it a “radical approach” that he doesn’t think is accepted by a majority of Ohioans. He did say, however, the state needs to adopt a widely-accepted abortion policy down the line.

DeWine wouldn’t elaborate on what parts of the amendment he believes are radical but did say we can expect to hear a lot more from him on this issue between now and November..

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

A female victim was found dead in the home while TFRD crews were battling the fire.
Body found after fire on Klondike Street
A fundraising event will be held at multiple locations in the area Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hometown Heroes helping three-year-old with inoperable brain cancer
The ReadOhio initiative includes the implementation of curriculum aligned with the science of...
Governor DeWine launches ReadOhio initiative
Investigators with the Toledo Police Department say the serial robber only targeted businesses...
East Toledo robbery suspect enters not guilty plea