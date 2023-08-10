Governor DeWine launches ReadOhio initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday a statewide initiative to encourage improved literacy for all ages.

The ReadOhio initiative includes the implementation of curriculum aligned with the science of reading in k-12 schools.

DeWine’s office says the science of reading refers to research that has been conducted for decades by scientists and literacy experts that shows there is an actual science behind learning to read and that certain skills need to be taught, including phonics.

“With 40% of Ohio third graders not proficient in reading, we need to seriously look at how we are teaching reading in the state because reading is fundamental to future success,” said Governor DeWine. “Our ReadOhio initiative will encompass all of our efforts to improve literacy skills of Ohioans of every age, from early childhood throughout adulthood because it’s never too early or too late to learn to read or enhance your skills.”

DeWine also announced that a toolkit will also be available that will help educators prepare for the transition to science of reading instruction.

“Ohio is committed to raising literacy achievement for all learners,” said Dr. Chris Woolard, interim superintendent of public instruction. “Whether a district or school is just getting started or already implementing the science of reading, we have developed multiple resources that school leaders, teachers, and families can use as they start the new school year.”

According to DeWine’s office, other ReadOhio efforts include:

“Read it Again!” a free digital resource for early childhood educators developed by the Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy at The Ohio State University to help build language skills in infants, toddlers, and pre-K students.

An online resource, available this fall, giving parents and caregivers tips to help children grow their literacy skills.

A continued focus on expanding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio, that provides one free book a month for any child in Ohio from birth to age five. Currently more than 58% of eligible Ohio kids are participating in the program.

Fore more information, or to stay up-to-date on the ReadOhio initiative, click here.

