Hometown Heroes helping three-year-old with inoperable brain cancer

OTTAWA Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A three-year-old Catawba girl was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable, deadly form of brain cancer earlier this year. After learning of the news, members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Port Clinton and Catawba police and fire departments decided to hold a fundraising campaign to help.

Heroes Horns for Hazel is a one-day fundraising campaign to support the Brown family with medical, travel and life-living expenses.

The event will be held Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time, members of the Port Clinton fire and police departments, Catawba Island fire, EMS and police departments and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will collect cash and gift card donations at multiple locations in the area.

Locations include; Lake View Park, Port Clinton High School, Bataan Elementary, Knoll Crest Plaza, Gideon Owen Wine Company, Orchard Bar and Table, Miller Ferry and Catawba Island Fire Station.

People who wish to donate but can not make it to one of the locations can do so by sending donations to the 501(c)3 organization All In To Win Foundation; 4669 Gulf Blvd. #197, St. Pete Beach, Fl. 33706 - memo: Hazel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.