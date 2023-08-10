Birthday Club
Ohio Supreme court to hear arguments in challenge to heartbeat law next month

AG Yost filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next month in a case challenging Ohio’s abortion laws.

The court scheduled arguments in the case brought by a series of abortion rights advocacy groups against the state on September 27. The justices agreed back in March review a Hamilton County judge’s order blocking the so-called heartbeat law.

The heartbeat law prohibited abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, approximately six-weeks into a pregnancy before many women know they are pregnant. That law is considered among the most strict rules on abortion in the country. The six-week ban was paused when that Hamilton County judge blocked its enforcement, allowing abortions in the state to remain legal until 20 weeks intro a pregnancy.

The court will review the lower court’s determination and consider whether the groups challenging the heartbeat law have the legal standing to do so. If court decides they don’t, they heartbeat law could be reinstated but voters could decide in November to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, which would cancel out that six-week ban.

Republicans have a four-three majority on the Ohio Supreme Court.

