Sandusky man found guilty of felony charge related to Capitol breach on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - A Sandusky man was found guilty on one felony count and one misdemeanor count for his actions during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Ethan C. Seitz, 34, of Sandusky was convicted of one charge of obstructing an official proceeding and a charge of disorderly or disruptive behavior in a restricted building.

The DOJ says according to government evidence, Seitz was among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. and remained inside for approximately 30 minutes.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Seitz traveled by himself to Washington, D.C. Before his trip, he texted multiple family members about his plans.

“I’m leaving on the 5th and going to DC. I’ll be back on the 7th. Pray hard that I have a safe and successful trip please,” said Seitz in a text to a family member on Jan. 2, 2021.

He also explained his thinking in a text to another family member.

“We are both convinced there is a war going on. With the deep state. But also a war between Good and Evil. And we had a conversation about the possibilities of what could happen if things we think come true. And also putting on the armor of God and fighting. And regardless of what is happening I feel like this is my first time to really stand up,” said Seitz in a text message. “I have high hopes in the great awakening. But things could get way worse. And way fast. I take a stand now if only for the experience of it. Cause I’m a stand firm on the belief that the time is very quickly approaching when good men are gonna have to do bad things. Because it’s war.”

According to the DOJ, Seitz attended the rally in support of former President Trump and then marched to the Capitol Building with a crowd and joined the riot. Seitz provided real-time updates through a series of Facebook messages:

At 2:06 p.m., he wrote, “Cops blocking Capitol they just threw tear gas.”

At 2:25 p.m., he wrote, “I’m goin in the capitol.”

A few minutes after his 2:25 p.m. message, he wrote, “I just climbed in through a broken window.”

The DOJ says while inside the Capitol, Seitz wrote that he was hit multiple times with pepper spray and tear gas and that he said he had to climb back outside because he couldn’t breathe.

While back outside, Seitz was among a group of rioters being pushed back by police. During this time, Seitz grasped for an officer’s baton.

Later that evening, Seitz wrote on Facebook that he “didn’t expect to be on the frontline storming the capitol and taking the building lol.”

A few months later, on March 19, 2021, Seitz was arrested in Bucyrus, Ohio.

The DOJ says Seitz will be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2024. The felony obstruction charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 372 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Ethan Seitz at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (DOJ)

Ethan Seitz at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (DOJ)

Ethan Seitz Facebook post the night before Jan. 6. (DOJ)

