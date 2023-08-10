Birthday Club
Study shows Port of Toledo made major contributions to 2022 local economy

The president of the Port Authority said the numbers indicate an increase of 888 new jobs from the 2018 study.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A recent study shows the Port of Toledo supports nearly $906 million in economic activity.

The study reports that in 2022, the Port of Toledo supported nearly 8,000 jobs, $708.6 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures and $183.2 million in federal and state/local tax revenue.

The president of the Port Authority said the numbers indicate an increase of 888 new jobs from the 2018 study. He attributes that increase to the opening of Cleveland Cliff’s Direct Reduction Plant in Toledo.

To view the full report click here.

