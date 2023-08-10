Birthday Club
One dead, one rescued in Toledo house fire

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another was rescued in a Toledo house fire Thursday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials at the scene tell 13abc police arrived to the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike and busted down the door, finding a male inside the door who got out alive. A female victim was later found dead in the home while TFRD crews were battling the fire.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire and how the person died. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

