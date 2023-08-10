Toledo man found guilty of murder in crowbar attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Thursday, a Lucas County jury found a man guilty of murder after he attacked someone with a crowbar in August of 2022.

Bryan Coutcher’s trial began on Aug. 7 and the jury found him guilty of murder and felonious assault on Aug. 10.

According to police, Coutcher hit Betty Shiffler, 56, in the head with a crowbar on Aug. 12, 2022.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Shiffler later died on Aug. 29 from blood clots in both lungs that were related to immobility that stemmed from the blunt force head injuries she sustained from the attack.

Coutcher is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. for sentencing. Until then, he remains in the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.