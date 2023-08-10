University of Findlay welcomes students with time honored tradition

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay was buzzing with activity Thursday.

They welcomed a new freshmen class to campus as well as paying homage to an honored tradition that dates to 1923.

“It’s our most beloved tradition,” university president Katherine Fell said reflecting on the arch ceremony, which university officials say is one of the oldest college traditions in Northwest Ohio and the most sacred tradition at the University of Findlay.

The university will honor over 600 incoming freshmen when they walk through the Griffith Memorial Arch.

“The lore on campus is that they don’t dare walk under the arch until they graduate, there are bad things that might happen, of course, we don’t really believe that,” Fell said.

Since 1923, new students process through the Griffith Memorial Arch toward Old Main during orientation weekend while they are being welcomed to campus by faculty, staff, and their loved ones to symbolize the official start of their college experience at Findlay.

Just across campus Brad Watkins was unpacking his car, moving his son, Jayden, into his dorm where Jayden will start his freshmen year.

“Sad, it’s been bittersweet, excited for him and sad for us but it’s really exciting to see this new adventure up here,” Watkins said.

The move-in took a team of volunteers, and upperclassmen from various sports organizations volunteered their time for the heavy lifting.

This year marks the first cohort of students in Findlay’s Distance Doctor of Pharmacy Program. Students will have the opportunity to earn the same Pharm.D. title but will do so following a flexible pathway with online classwork and on-campus immersion.

“Many of these students have small children or maybe have a spouse that can’t up and move, to Findlay for four years,” Sandra Earle, associate professor of teaching in pharmaceutical sciences and associate dean for assessment and student success at the University of Findlay said. “They do have to come back here in the summer to do the hands-on things that we really can’t assess, without us actually putting eyes on it and seeing them, so don’t worry their gonna know what they’re doing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.