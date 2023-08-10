Birthday Club
VA extends PACT Act application deadline

The original deadline to apply was Aug. 9.
(MGN Images)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - VA announced on Wednesday that the deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits has been extended.

On Aug. 9, VA announced that veterans and survivors who apply, or submit their intent to file, for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 14 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

The original deadline to apply was Aug. 9.

VA says it has made the decision to extend the deadline after experiencing technical difficulties with their website in recent days.

Due to high demand, some veterans who have tried to submit their intent to file have received error messages. According to VA, every veteran or survivor who has received the error message has been successfully logged.

VA has resolved nearly all of the technical issues and will continue to work until all of the issues are fully resolved.

To apply for Pact Act benefits, click here.

