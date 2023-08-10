Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

X to auction off old Twitter items

X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.(Heritage Global Partners)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk is holding his version of a garage sale.

Now that Twitter is X, the company is auctioning off remnants of its old brand via Heritage Global Partners.

Specialty items for sale include a reconstructed barn and a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo.

Two paintings depict Ellen Degeneres’ 2014 Oscar selfie and former president Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

X is auctioning off old Twitter items.
X is auctioning off old Twitter items.(Heritage Global Partners)

Even mundane office equipment and refrigerators will be on the auction block.

The 584 items open at $25 each, and bidding is set for next month in San Francisco.

Twitter auctioned similar memorabilia in January as part of Musk’s remake of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed
Bryan Coutcher’s trial began on Aug. 7 and the jury found him guilty of murder and felonious...
Toledo man found guilty of murder in crowbar attack
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
One dead, one rescued in Toledo house fire