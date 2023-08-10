Birthday Club
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the OhioElectricityLitigation.com email is legitimate.(Source: Cleveland 19)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You may have gotten a super suspicious email recently titled, “Ohio Electricity Litigation: Your Digital Payment is Ready,” and you probably deleted it instead of clicking the equally suspicious “Get payment” button.

After digging into it, the email and the payment are legitimate and all of the details are at OhioElectricityLitigation.com, also a legitimate website.

It’s all a part of the class action lawsuit against FirstEnergy for its roll in Ohio’s largest bribery, and pay to play scam, that sent Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to prison because of House Bill 6. (HB6)

The settlement was $49 million between FirstEnergy, and now its spinoff Energy Harbor, and all of its customers.

According to Dennis Murry, with MURRY & MURRAY in Sandusky, the email was the most cost effective way to notify Ohioans they are owed money from the settlement.

“I understand people have hesitancy,” Murry said. “I’m glad people are suspicious. I hope most people open the email and take the cash.

The average settlement according to Murry is $16, which comes in the form of a digital credit card once redeemed.

To redeem you will need to find the email that was sent, or call the hotline 1-877-888-9895.

