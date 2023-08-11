Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Few strong storms this evening; stronger cells SE of Toledo Saturday PM
Scattered storms this evening, with stronger cells carrying gusty winds southeast of Toledo Saturday afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A typically warm and humid August afternoon will let storms pop up in some areas this afternoon, continuing overnight. Cells could carry gusty winds, primarily before sunset. Saturday’s round is more concerning southeast of Toledo, with wind again being the primary hazard, though hail and isolated spin-ups can’t be ruled out. Sunday will prove the “pick day” of the weekend, before more storms roll through to lead off the new work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

Scattered storms this evening, with stronger cells carrying gusty winds southeast of Toledo...
8/11: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
8/11: Derek’s Friday Forecast
8/11: Derek’s Friday Forecast
8/11: Derek’s Friday Forecast
8/11: Derek's Friday Forecast
8/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast