8/11: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

A typically warm and humid August afternoon will let storms pop up in some areas this afternoon, continuing overnight. Cells could carry gusty winds, primarily before sunset. Saturday’s round is more concerning southeast of Toledo, with wind again being the primary hazard, though hail and isolated spin-ups can’t be ruled out. Sunday will prove the “pick day” of the weekend, before more storms roll through to lead off the new work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.