8/11: Derek’s Friday Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and scattered storms after 2pm. TONIGHT: Scattered storms during the evening may be strong with gusty winds and downpours. Lows in the upper 60s. SATURDAY: An isolated shower or storm in the morning, then storms from midday through the afternoon may be strong to severe, especially south of Toledo and east of I-75. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Otherwise partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Drying Sunday and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. More showers and storms arrive for Monday, but it’ll be a little cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy on Tuesday with a brief shower possible and still in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Another round of showers and storms is likely Thursday night into next Friday.

