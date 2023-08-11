Birthday Club
Bowsher football field ready for games once again

13 Action News was told repairs have been made and the home season is ready to begin, just not...
13 Action News was told repairs have been made and the home season is ready to begin, just not during Week 1.(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s just about all systems go for a home football season for Bowsher High School this year.

After dealing with a sinkhole on the field for about a year, 13 Action News was told repairs have been made and the home season is ready to begin, just not during Week 1.

It looks like the field is ready for a football game and later in August, it should be.

“I’m really excited,” said Wendy Cutcher, whose son plays for Bowsher High School. “They didn’t get to play any home games last year so this year they’ll get to be at home.”

Cutcher’s son is a senior. He didn’t have a junior home season because of the sinkhole that was on the 32 yard line.

As contractor Rudolph Libbe looked into the problem last month and discovered that to solve the issue, an 84-inch culvert pipe under the filed needed to be fixed. It had a leak and that’s when sediment sunk down, causing the hole.

All of the issues appear to be to be addressed and new turf has been installed on the field.

Just to be safe, Toledo Public Schools has moved the first game of the season to Oak harbor. Due to this, players will need to wait one more week, but for seniors, it’s been a long wait.

“It means a lot to them because this is their last year being able to play high school football and they’ll be able to be at home with their fans and the students from the school their senior night they’ll be able to be on their own field so I think they’ll be really excited about it,” said Cutcher.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

