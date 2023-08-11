Birthday Club
Dental Center of NW Ohio sued for defaulting on equipment lease payments

According to the Dental Center's website, the non-profit provided care for more than 25,000 each year.
According to the Dental Center’s website, the non-profit provided care for more than 25,000 each year.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio is being sued by a New Jersey-based corporation for failing to make payments on a previously agreed-upon equipment lease.

13abc reported Aug. 8 that the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio was closing but officials with the center could not say why.

Court records show Siemens Financial Services filed a lawsuit against the dental center on Aug. 4, citing that as of June 22, 2023, the center had failed to make six monthly lease payments. The lawsuit states the two entities entered into a leasing agreement on Feb. 21, 2020.

The agreed-upon lease was for a Siemens industry HVAC system, fire alarm system, building automation equipment, roofing and more. The terms specified the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio would make monthly payments of $4,732.86 for 84 consecutive months.

As a result of the dental center failing to make payments, Siemens Financial exercised its right to declare all remaining lease payments due plus the purchase option price. Despite Siemens Financial’s demands to be paid, the dental center has continued to fail to pay the amount due.

According to the court documents, the lease states the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio must make all remaining payments and pay for Siemens Financial’s attorneys’ fees.

The lawsuit states Siemens Financial has suffered no less than $239,745.99 in damages through Aug. 3. Siemens Financial is suing for the total damages, attorneys’ fees and an additional $103.11 per day in late charges starting Aug. 3. They are also requesting all other amounts due under the lease including any applicable post-judgment interest.

